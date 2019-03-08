XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/03/2019 - 18:37 GMT

Ryan Jack Starts – Rangers Team vs Hibernian Confirmed

 




Fixture: Hibernian vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Rangers have named their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Paul Heckingbottom's Hibernian side in a Scottish Premiership encounter at Easter Road this evening.

Steven Gerrard's men are looking to take advantage of the managerial change at rivals Celtic by putting pressure on the Bhoys and can close the gap between the two teams to five points by beating Hibs in Edinburgh.




However, Hibernian have avoided defeat in their last four league meetings with Rangers and go into the game on the back of three straight league wins under new boss Heckingbottom.

Rangers manager Gerrard picks Allan McGregor between the sticks, while at the back he opts for a centre-back pairing of Connor Goldson and Joe Worrall. In midfield, the Gers have Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield and Glen Kamara. Ryan Kent and Daniel Candeias support Alfredo Morelos.

If Gerrard wants to make changes then he has a bench full of options, including Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis.

 


Rangers Team vs Hibernian

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Worrall, Halliday, Jack, Kamara, Arfield, Kent, Candeias, Morelos

Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Flanagan, Coulibaly, McCrorie, Davis, Defoe
 