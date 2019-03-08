Ryan Jack Starts – Rangers Team vs Hibernian Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Hibernian vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Rangers have named their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Paul Heckingbottom's Hibernian side in a Scottish Premiership encounter at Easter Road this evening.



Steven Gerrard's men are looking to take advantage of the managerial change at rivals Celtic by putting pressure on the Bhoys and can close the gap between the two teams to five points by beating Hibs in Edinburgh.











However, Hibernian have avoided defeat in their last four league meetings with Rangers and go into the game on the back of three straight league wins under new boss Heckingbottom.



Rangers manager Gerrard picks Allan McGregor between the sticks, while at the back he opts for a centre-back pairing of Connor Goldson and Joe Worrall. In midfield, the Gers have Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield and Glen Kamara. Ryan Kent and Daniel Candeias support Alfredo Morelos.



If Gerrard wants to make changes then he has a bench full of options, including Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis.



Rangers Team vs Hibernian



McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Worrall, Halliday, Jack, Kamara, Arfield, Kent, Candeias, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Flanagan, Coulibaly, McCrorie, Davis, Defoe

