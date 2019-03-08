XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/03/2019 - 20:56 GMT

Sunderland Visit Will See Carnival Atmosphere – Wycombe Boss Keen To Beat Black Cats

 




Wycombe Wanderers player-manager Gareth Ainsworth expects the atmosphere at Adams Park to be electric when Sunderland visit on Saturday, though he hopes that his team will not allow the visitors to make the most of it.

The Chairboys have already confirmed that they will have a packed out Adams Park against the Black Cats, with the manager insisting that he expects the atmosphere to be "carnival" like.




The aim for the hosts, the Wycombe boss insists, will be to try and break that feeling for the visitors and try and get the most out of the match.

Reflecting on their wins at home against Doncaster Rovers, Barnsley and Peterborough, Ainsworth added that Wycombe will have to provide a fantastic account of themselves.
 


“It’s Sunderland, it’s a full house and it’s almost a bit of a carnival atmosphere for them. We really want to try and break that", Ainsworth told his club's official website.

"We want to give a fantastic account of ourselves as we have done against the like of Barnsley, Peterborough and Doncaster at home so the big teams at home we seem to have done well against.
 


“On Saturday we’re facing the likes of [Aiden] McGeady and some other real fantastic players that we’ve got to contend with, but we’ve got some big names too and I look forward to pitting my wits against one of the best in the league.”

Wycombe are on a four game losing streak at the moment and will be desperate to get back to winning ways against the promotion contenders.
 