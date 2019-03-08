Sunderland Visit Will See Carnival Atmosphere – Wycombe Boss Keen To Beat Black Cats

Follow @insidefutbol





Wycombe Wanderers player-manager Gareth Ainsworth expects the atmosphere at Adams Park to be electric when Sunderland visit on Saturday, though he hopes that his team will not allow the visitors to make the most of it.



The Chairboys have already confirmed that they will have a packed out Adams Park against the Black Cats, with the manager insisting that he expects the atmosphere to be "carnival" like.











The aim for the hosts, the Wycombe boss insists, will be to try and break that feeling for the visitors and try and get the most out of the match.



Reflecting on their wins at home against Doncaster Rovers, Barnsley and Peterborough, Ainsworth added that Wycombe will have to provide a fantastic account of themselves.





“It’s Sunderland, it’s a full house and it’s almost a bit of a carnival atmosphere for them. We really want to try and break that", Ainsworth told his club's official website.



"We want to give a fantastic account of ourselves as we have done against the like of Barnsley, Peterborough and Doncaster at home so the big teams at home we seem to have done well against.





“On Saturday we’re facing the likes of [Aiden] McGeady and some other real fantastic players that we’ve got to contend with, but we’ve got some big names too and I look forward to pitting my wits against one of the best in the league.”



Wycombe are on a four game losing streak at the moment and will be desperate to get back to winning ways against the promotion contenders.

