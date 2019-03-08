XRegister
08/03/2019 - 20:04 GMT

Teemu Pukki Feels Benefit of Celtic Spell

 




Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki insists that the year he spent at Celtic helped him become a better player, teaching him a lot.

The 28-year-old joined the Scottish champions from Schalke in the summer of 2013 and spent the whole season in Glasgow. 




The Finland international made 26 appearances for Celtic in the Scottish top flight, but struggled to make his mark.

Though Pukki's time at Celtic was not notable, he does feel it helped to shape him as a player.
 


Reflecting on his time in Scotland, Pukki said that in spite of starting well, the stint did not go as planned, though he is not sure what went wrong. 

"I think we can say it wasn't the success we were hoping for and it was a hard time for me personally. I started well and got a couple of goals, but then it didn't go so well and it's hard to say why", Pukki told Sky Sports.
 


"The one year I had there was a really good experience for me.

"I have good memories and it made me a better player.

"I got used to the physical play in Scotland and it taught me about some stuff for sure.

"I'm happy even though it didn't go so well and I guess it wasn't meant to be.

"Then I got the transfer I needed to Denmark."

Pukki moved to Brondby from Celtic, where he found his shooting boots and earned a switch to Norwich.
 