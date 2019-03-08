XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/03/2019 - 22:02 GMT

They Say He’s Shouter But You Don’t Really Hear Him – Rangers Star On Team-mate

 




Rangers star Connor Goldson has revealed that Allan McGregor is not someone who shouts for no reason, and insists the Gers shot-stopper always helps the defenders out.

McGregor, who returned to Rangers for a second spell last summer, has been a star performer under Steven Gerrard so far this season.




Despite receiving a two-match suspension for kicking out at Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen at Pittodrie last month, McGregor has still notched up 44 appearances in all competitions.

And Goldson, who also joined Rangers last summer, has revealed that McGregor is a calming presence between the sticks, even when the defenders make a mistake or two.
 


The Gers star also explained that McGregor is not someone who shouts for no reason and stressed that he tries to help out the defenders whenever he can by reasoning and rectifying mistakes.

“To be honest, I’ve heard this quite a few times that he shouts, but you don’t really hear him”, Goldson told the official Rangers podcast.  


“He is not someone that shouts for no reason and to be fair, even when you make a mistake, he’s not really one to get down your throat and shout.

“He’ll try and reason with you and try and help you out.

"We say to each other before the game, ‘you help me, I help you’ that’s how we try and work.

“I try and help him by trying to limit the shots that go on target, but obviously there isn’t going to be a game where there is zero shots for him to save, so when he has to help us, he helps us.”

McGregor, who knocked Wes Foderingham from the starting spot between the sticks, turned 37 years old in January.
 