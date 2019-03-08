This Is What Makes Leeds United Loanee Valuable – League One Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Joey Barton feels that Leeds United talent Lewie Coyle has something which makes him valuable to any manager – versatility.



The defender, a full-back by nature, is currently on loan at Barton's Fleetwood Town side and has been handed regular game time by the former Marseille midfielder.











Barton has shifted Coyle into different positions, using the Leeds talent where needed, and gave him a go in central midfield against League One leaders Luton Town.



The Fleetwood boss has been hugely impressed with Coyle, who has also operated at left-back despite being a right-back, and thinks he is valuable to a manager.





"We’ve seen Coyley play centre-mid and left-back too", Barton was quoted as saying by the Blackpool Gazette.



"If you have that as a player, you are always valuable to the manager and the coaching staff", he added.





Coyle initially joined Fleetwood on loan in 2017 and has now made over 80 appearances for the Cod Army.



Barton currently has Fleetwood sitting tenth in the League One standings, six points off the final playoff place.



They are next in action away at Walsall on Saturday.

