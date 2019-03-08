This Is Why We’re Not In Title Race With Celtic – Steven Gerrard On Easter Road Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard insists that nights like Friday's 1-1 draw away at Hibernian is the reason his side are not in a title race with rivals Celtic.



Gerrard's men did take the lead through Daniel Candeias at Easter Road and were on course for all three points, but conceded 14 minutes from time and were forced to settle for a draw.











The Gers could have closed the gap on league leaders Celtic to five points, but have now closed to just seven points and could find themselves ten points behind by Saturday evening.



For Gerrard, Rangers are slipping up too much and it is why they are not in a title race with Celtic.





"It damages [our title aspirations] even more", Gerrard said on BT Sport after the match.



"It was a big gap before tonight, but we had an opportunity to close the gap to five points.





"The reason we're not in a title race is because of nights like tonight.



"You can afford one a season but we've had five or six now."



Gerrard believes that Rangers should have killed Hibernian off by half time given the number of chances they created.



"We were very excellent first 45 minutes, very dominant, created chances after chance, but we weren’t clinical and ruthless enough.



"We only managed to get one goal in front, but the game should have been done", he added.

