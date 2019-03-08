This Should Be Our Approach At Arsenal – Rennes Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Hatem Ben Arfa has indicated that it would be stupid of Rennes if they go to Arsenal next week with the mindset of just holding on to their lead in their Europa League tie.



Rennes pulled off a shock result on Thursday night when they beat Arsenal 3-1 at Roazhon Park in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie.











Arsenal were big favourites going into the game and were expected to have a comfortable path to the quarter-finals but the result in France has left them in a precarious position.



Ben Arfa believes his side pushed Arsenal into making mistakes in the first leg and feels even before they scored the third goal, they were in a good position to make it to the next round.





But the Rennes winger warned his side that they cannot just think about holding onto their lead at the Emirates next week and must go into the game with the mindset to win.



Ben Arfa was quoted as saying by French sports daily L’Equipe: “We managed to put Arsenal in trouble.





“They were reduced to ten men precisely because we pushed them a little and they cracked.



“At 2-1, it was already a good performance and I think we have a chance to qualify.



“We don’t need to be stupid, we have to go there to try and win and with that mindset we should be okay.”



Arsenal managed to do the job at home in the last 32 stage when they were beaten by BATE Borisov away in the first leg.

