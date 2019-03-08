Unai Emery Calls For Big Emirates Atmosphere For Rennes Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Unai Emery has urged the Gunners fans to create a lively atmosphere at the Emirates against Rennes next week.



The north London club suffered an embarrassing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Rennes at Roazhon Park on Thursday night in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie.











Arsenal took an early lead, but suffered a major blow when Sokratis was sent off just before half-time for a second bookable offence, with Rennes equalising from the resultant free-kick.



Rennes scored two more in the second half to leave Arsenal in a perilous spot in the tie, which they were expected to coast through due to the difference in quality between the two teams.





Emery admits that Sokratis’ red card changed the game and feels his side were in control of proceedings until then.



The Arsenal boss believes his side can replicate their performance in the first 40 minutes at the Emirates next week and has urged the fans to create a raucous atmosphere to help the team.





Emery said in a press conference: “The red card changed the game more than we wanted. The first 40 minutes we controlled, we scored, we didn't concede good chances.



“But after this red card, it's different, more than we wanted. I think we can do better.



“The result for the first 90 minutes is hard for us but we are going to start the next match next week with 11 vs 11 and with the same respect we had in the first half.



"The first 40 minutes, we are going to do that at home.



“But also we need to change our performances.



“I have confidence with our players, our supporters helping us to be one big atmosphere to give us good spirit against them.”



Arsenal will be in action on Sunday in a big game against Manchester United at the Emirates in a Premier League clash.

