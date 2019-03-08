Wycombe Trip Could Be Weird, Sunderland Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland star Luke O'Nien has revealed that it will be weird for him to visit Adams Park for the first time since leaving Wycombe Wanderers, though his is excited about the prospect.



O'Nien, who played a crucial role in helping Wycombe get promoted to League One at the end of the 2017/18 season, left the Chairboys in the summer last year to join the Black Cats.











The last time Sunderland played Wycombe, O'Nien was on the bench, though this time around he will hope to have a go at his former club in front of fans that were his own from 2015 to 2018.



The Watford academy recruit also took time to insist that he will hope to catch up with most of his friends, with Wycombe having retained most of their players since O'Nien's departure.





"I am really excited about returning to Adams Park on Saturday and catching up with some familiar faces", O'Nien was quoted as saying by the Bucks Free Press.



"They have kept the bulk of the squad from last season so I know a lot of the guys and it will be great to share the pitch with them.





"However, I have not faced a former club before so it could be quite weird but I am excited about it."



The last time the two sides met in November last year the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

