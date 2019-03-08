Yes, Aberdeen Can Beat Celtic And With It Break Record – Dons Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Aberdeen legend Joe Harper has expressed his hope to see Derek McInnes' side break the club record of winning seven straight matches away from home when the Dons meet Celtic this Saturday.



The 71-year-old was a part of Eddie Turnbull’s side during the 1970/71 season that won 15 games on the trot, with seven of them away from home and eight at Pittodrie.











Derek McInnes' side have already equalled the feat and will aim to surpass that when they meet the Bhoys at Celtic Park this weekend.



Harper believes that the 48-year span has been too long and the need now is to break that record, with not a better way of doing that than by winning against the defending champions.





“I’d be absolutely delighted if Aberdeen can break this record", Harper was quoted as saying by the Evening Express.



“There’d be nobody happier because it’s seven games away from home and at the time it didn’t mean much.





“But it is a record that we’ve held, it’s there to be beaten and it’s stood for so long that I sincerely hope they break it on Saturday by beating Celtic."



And Harper does believe Aberdeen are fully capable of putting Neil Lennon's men to the sword.



“We don’t want to put pressure on them, but they are capable of beating Celtic and getting the record.



“And there’s no better place to do it than at Parkhead.”



Aberdeen have won a total of eight league games away from home this term, losing three times and drawing twice.

