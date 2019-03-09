Amazing, Fans Inspired That Comeback – Newcastle Star As Everton Crumble

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United attacker Ayoze Perez has credited the Toon Army for inspiring his side to a thrilling 3-2 come-from-behind win over Everton at St James' Park this afternoon.



Everton pulled ahead in the 17th minute after a superb cross from Lucas Digne was met by the head of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who rose above Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles to power the ball into the far corner of the net.











But Newcastle had a golden chance to level just before the half hour mark when Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford brought down Salomon Rondon, having first spilled a cross from Matt Ritche and tried to recover it.



However, Pickford was not sent off and lined up between the sticks to then save Ritchie's penalty with his legs.





And just minutes later, Newcastle were reeling as Everton went up the other end and scored through Richarlison, who took advantage of a parry by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to finish.



As the second half clocked ticked down, Everton were closing on the win, but Newcastle gave themselves hope in the 64th minute when Perez won a long ball and his header found Rondon, who then combined well with the Spaniard to hit a volley past Pickford.





Newcastle then equalised with ten minutes left, this time Perez getting on the scoresheet, as he reacted quickly to Dubravka only parrying a long range effort from Miguel Almiron.



And the comeback was completed four minutes later, Perez scoring after Everton failed to clear a corner properly.



It ended 3-2 to the Magpies, providing three crucial Premier League points, and Perez was keen to hail the role the fans played in the win.



"What an amazing feeling. Such a great comeback", Perez was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"There are still a few games to go but we are closer [to safety].



"The reaction was very good from the team in the second half.



"That togetherness with the fans took us to what we did on an amazing day at St James' Park", the Spaniard added.

