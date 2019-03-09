Big Problem – Leeds Legend Picks Team He Wouldn’t Want Whites To Face In Playoffs

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has conceded that he would like Leeds United to avoid Middlesbrough if they are forced to try to earn promotion through the playoff route.



Leeds are second in the Championship standings and are very much in the race to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.











However, the race for automatic promotion is tight and Leeds are just two points ahead of third-placed Sheffield United at the moment.



There is a possibility the Yorkshire giants could be pulled into the playoff spots towards the end of the season and Gray identified the team that he would want Leeds to avoid in the event they are in the playoffs.





The Leeds legend admits that he would not want to face Middlesbrough in the playoffs because of their defensive solidity, which he feels could become crucial in a knockout situation.



The former White said on LUTV: “We got a decent result at Middlesbrough, they are always tough to beat.





“When we are talking about teams in the top six and if you had to get into the playoffs, they are one of the sides I don’t think I’d like to play against because they don’t concede many goals.



“That’s a big problem.



“They don’t score a lot as well, but they don’t concede.”



Leeds scored a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium last month.

