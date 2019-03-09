Bristol City Still Think They’re In Promotion Mix – Leeds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has warned the Whites that Bristol City still believe they are in the promotion mix, which means they could be a tough nut to crack this afternoon.



The Yorkshire giants are going into the game on the back of an emphatic 4-0 win over West Brom at Elland Road and are high on confidence ahead of the clash.











Leeds are hopeful of getting three points and continuing their charge for automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.



On the other hand, Bristol City are sixth in the league table, but are without a win in their last three Championship games and are desperate for points.





However, Gray believes a trip to Ashton Gate is never an easy trip for any Championship side and he admits that Bristol City have firmly established themselves as a tough side in the league.



He also feels the Robins have much riding on the game as they still believe promotion is a realistic target.





The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “They are an established Championship side now.



“Anybody going to Bristol City knows that they are going to have a tough game, even when they come away from home.



“When you look at the results this season, home form is not great compared to the other top teams but their away form, they are getting results.



“They still think they are in the mix and they will be hoping to pick up three points.”



Leeds scored a big 3-0 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate last season. 8:45

