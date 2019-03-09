Chelsea Would Shy Away From Appointing Another Italian Manager

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea will steer clear of appointing another Italian manager if they choose to part ways with Maurizio Sarri, it has been claimed.



The former Napoli coach is under big pressure at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea fight to finish in the Premier League's top four and make progress in the Europa League.











It remains to be seen if Sarri will be able to hold on to his job at Chelsea and the Blues have already been linked with a host of potential successors to the Italian.



Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has been mooted as a candidate.





However, according to beIN SPORTS sources, cited by Richard Keys on Super Saturday, Chelsea would not want to appoint another Italian boss if Sarri does go.



The Blues appointed Sarri to succeed countryman Antonio Conte and are against bringing in another Italian, as they feel a different direction would be needed.





Sarri will still hope to pull out the results necessary to keep his job at Chelsea into next season.



Steve Holland, Zinedine Zidane, Laurent Blanc and Diego Simeone are all non-Italians tipped by the bookmakers with being in the running for the post at Stamford Bridge.

