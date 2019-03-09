Couldn’t Kill Southampton Off – Tottenham Star Bemoans South Coast Defeat

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has conceded that it is going to be a tough end to his side’s season following a defeat at Southampton.



The north London side fell to their third league defeat in four games when they lost 2-1 at relegation-threatened Southampton on Saturday afternoon.











Harry Kane gave them the lead at half time and they looked like coasting before the break, with Southampton hardly laying a finger on Tottenham before the break.



But the narrow lead came back to bite them in the second half as Southampton exerted more pressure on the Tottenham defence and two goals within a space of five minutes won the three points for the home side.





Alli admits that his side were not clinical enough in the first half and feels Tottenham will need to do better in the coming weeks to justify their quality.



He was quoted as saying by the BBC: "It is disappointing. We performed well at the start but were not clinical enough. We dominated the game but could not kill it off.





"We need to keep working and the fans deserve more.



"We had to win this game but gave them something to latch onto, some belief and after the first one goes in it could go either way.”



Tottenham have been dragged back into the top four race and Alli admits that the end of the season will be tough as Spurs will be playing some top teams in the run-in.



"There are a lot of top sides in the league and it is going to be a tough end to the season.



"We have to give 100% and there are a lot of things to improve on.



"I am happy to be back fit, [but] it would have been good to get a win."

