06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/03/2019 - 14:04 GMT

Fabian Balbuena On Bench – West Ham Team vs Cardiff Confirmed

 




Fixture: Cardiff City vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham have officially revealed the team they will send on to the pitch at the Cardiff City Stadium to take on Neil Warnock's men in a Premier League game today.

The Hammers are looking to push further into the top half of the table from their current placing of ninth, with the players increasingly eyeing qualifying for Europe.




Manuel Pellegrini remains without Jack Wilshere, Winston Reid, Carlos Sanchez and Andriy Yarmolenko.

The Hammers boss picks Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while in defence he opts for Isaa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna as the central pair.

Declan Rice and Mark Noble will look to control midfield, while Manuel Lanzini adds creativity. Robert Snodgrass and Felipe Anderson play, while Javier Hernandez is up top.

Samir Nasri and Fabian Balbuena are two of the options on the bench for Pellegrini.

 


West Ham United Team vs Cardiff City

Fabianski, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Anderson, Hernandez

Substitutes: Adrian, Masuaku, Obiang, Nasri, Antonio, Balbuena, Arnautovic
 