Fiorentina Star Says Man Utd Linked Team-mate Is Worth Over €100m

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina striker Luis Muriel believes in the current market conditions, Manchester United linked winger Federico Chiesa is worth more than €100m.



The 21-year-old is emerging as a coveted talent ahead of the summer transfer window, with several European heavyweights interested in snaring him away from Fiorentina.











Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are his top European suitors, but Chiesa also has takers in Italy, with Inter, AC Milan, Juventus and Roma keen to get their hands on the Italian sensation.



Fiorentina are very much aware of the interest in the player and are reportedly asking for a fee in the region of €80m and €100m for the Italy international.





But Muriel believes in the current market, his team-mate is definitely worth more than €100m and has insisted that due to his tender age, the winger is only going to improve in the coming years



The Fiorentina striker told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport: “For how the market is going now, he is also worth more than €100m.





“He is a great player, still very young and can only improve compared to what we have seen of him.



“And I really think he can become one of the best technical players.”



Chiesa has eleven goals and eight assists in 29 appearances for La Viola in all competitions this season.

