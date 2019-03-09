He Gave Me Bit of Elbows – Leeds United Star On Bristol City Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United centre-back Pontus Jansson says he relished his physical battle against Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon.



The Whites took all three points from the encounter thanks to an early goal from striker Patrick Bamford, securing a 1-0 win in the Championship.











It was a tough battle at Ashton Gate for the Yorkshire giants and Jansson endured a physical battle against Diedhiou for the 90 minutes, with the Robins hitman picking up a yellow card.



Jansson says he relished the contest and thought it was a typical Leeds game.





"When you have to fight for 90 minutes, that's typical Leeds United", Jansson was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"It was a good battle [with Diedhiou], respectable from both me and him.





"It was nice that he gave me a bit of elbows in the first half because the referee saw that and then I gave some back so that was nice for me."



The win means that Leeds have now pushed back into the automatic promotion places in the Championship and sit second, two points clear of third placed Sheffield United.



Marcelo Bielsa's men are next in action on Tuesday evening when they had to face Reading.

