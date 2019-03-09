I’d Love Leeds United In The Playoffs – Bristol City Boss Plotting Revenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has admitted he would "love" for the Robins to play Leeds United in the playoffs this season.



Johnson's men went down to a narrow 1-0 defeat at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon against Leeds, as Marcelo Bielsa's men made a ninth-minute Patrick Bamford strike count; Leeds won the meeting between the two teams at Elland Road too, 2-0.











Leeds have gone back up into the automatic promotion places, but are only two points ahead of Sheffield United, who they are still to play, while Bristol City have slipped to seventh, one point off Derby County.



Johnson feels his side only have themselves to blame for losing to Leeds and admits that he would like to face Bielsa's side again this season, in the playoffs.





"We didn't exploit the weaknesses of their style which is one or two quick bits of play and find the space", Johnson told his post match press conference.



"We worked on it through the week and we felt we could expose them.





"We just couldn't get enough love of the ball to kill them where they could be killed."



And the Bristol City manager added: "I'd love to play Leeds in the playoffs."



Leeds are keen to make sure they avoid having to take part in the playoffs and are hunting one of the top two automatic promotion spots.



Johnson, whose side are fighting to finish in the top six, will have to turn around their poor form soon, with the Robins now winless in their last four Championship games, if they are to book a playoff spot.

