If Barcelona Had Scored Goals We’ve Scored – Former Leeds Star Says Whites Not Getting Credit

Noel Whelan believes Leeds United have not received the credit they deserve for their football this season and says if Barcelona had scored many of the goals the Whites have then they would constantly be on repeat.



Marcelo Bielsa has masterminded a push for automatic promotion from the Championship this season, transforming the way the Whites play their football.











The Argentine has taken a squad which was far short of challenging for a playoff spot last term and waved his magic wand to create an outfit pushing for the Premier League.



Whelan agrees with terms such as miracle being banded about to reflect what Bielsa has done, but the former Leeds star believes that despite the plaudits, the Yorkshire giants have not received the level of credit they deserve.





"I think there's work that's been done there [by Bielsa] which is magical, a miracle", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win at Bristol City.



"When you look at what he had to work with and how he's tinkered it about, moving a couple of chess pieces around that board.





"But it's the self belief, the confidence, the trust, that is most important to me.



"I see people playing out of tight areas, trusting each other on the ball, trusting their ability.



"Some of the football we play, we really don't get the credit we deserve.



"If half the goals we score were scored in La Liga by Barcelona, they'd be shown every single week", he added.



Leeds will look to take another step towards automatic promotion on Tuesday night when they lock horns with Reading in an away league fixture.

