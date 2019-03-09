XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/03/2019 - 20:30 GMT

If This Coach Is At Everton, Jordan Pickford Doesn’t Make Those Mistakes – Sam Allardyce

 




Former Everton boss Sam Allardyce insists that if goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson was still at Goodison Park then Jordan Pickford would not be making the errors he has in recent months.

Pickford endured a miserable afternoon at St James' Park on Saturday as, despite saving a penalty, he produced a poor performance as Newcastle came from 2-0 down to beat Everton 3-2.




He spilled shots, looked uncertain coming for crosses and could not hold on to a long range effort from Miguel Almiron, which was duly turned in by Ayoze Perez.

Everton have lost seven of their last nine games in all competitions and Pickford's form has been worrying for some fans.
 


Former Everton boss Allardyce has pointed the finger at the Toffees backroom staff under Marco Silva and insists that Pickford would not be making such errors if he was working with Margetson.

"I would be speaking to my goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson [about the mistakes]", Allardyce said on beIN SPORTS when asked how he would handle the situation.
 


"But if Martyn Margetson was there, I tell you 100 per cent that Jordan Pickford would not be making those mistakes.

"[Pickford] would not [make those errors]. He would not let him get away with it at all, simple", Allardyce added.

Margetson departed Goodison Park when Allardyce was shown the door by Everton in May last year.

Everton are next in action at home against Chelsea and Pickford will be hoping to turn in a solid performance.
 