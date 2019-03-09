Liverpool Targeted Bundesliga Striker Is Not Barcelona Transfer Priority

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have continued to monitor the performances of Liverpool linked striker Luka Jovic, but he is still not a priority target for the club.



On loan from Benfica at Eintracht Frankfurt, the Serbian striker has been one of the top hitmen in Germany this season and has netted 15 Bundesliga goals in 22 appearances.











His performances in the German top tier have attracted the attention of several top European clubs and he has been linked with a move away in the summer transfer window.



Eintracht Frankfurt are almost certain to take up the option of signing him on a permanent deal, but with Barcelona and Liverpool interested, he could be leaving Germany in the next few months.





Barcelona have been monitoring him extensively and their scouts have watched him live 15 times, but according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, he is still not a priority target for the club.



The Catalan giants were quick to dismiss rumours that they have an agreement in place to sign Jovic.





Barcelona want to sign a striker next summer and Jovic is one of the many players they have been watching and scouting over the last few months.



They are yet to take a decision on whom to pursue and Jovic is still a player they are just monitoring at the moment.

