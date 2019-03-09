Lucas Moura Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their team and substitutes to lock horns with Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton team at St Mary's this afternoon.



The Saints are struggling at the wrong end of the table, just two points above the drop zone, while Spurs go into the game having failed to pick up a league win in their last three outings.











Kieran Trippier, who missed out on the trip to Borussia Dortmund in midweek, is still out with a muscle strain.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence he picks a centre-back pairing of Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen. Eric Dier slots into midfield with Moussa Sissoko, while Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura support Harry Kane.



If the Spurs manager needs to make changes then he has substitutes ready, including Heung-Min Son and Erik Lamela.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton



Lloris (c), Walker-Peters, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Lucas, Kane



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Davies, Foyth, Wanyama, Lamela, Son, Llorente

