XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/03/2019 - 14:52 GMT

Napoli To Take Key Decision Before Rivalling Arsenal For Midfielder

 




Napoli could consider selling midfielder Amadou Diawara before making a move to rival Arsenal for Pablo Fornals in the summer.

The Villarreal midfielder’s future has been under consideration since January, when both Napoli and Arsenal showed an interest in signing him.




The Spanish outfit managed to hold on to the player, but he is expected to be heavily linked with a move away from the club when the summer transfer windows roll out.

Arsenal remain keen on Fornals, but so are Napoli, and the Serie A giants are considering where he can fit in their squad and what room might need to be made to do the deal.
 


And according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, the San Paolo outfit could consider letting Amadou Diawara leave in the summer before trying to sign Fornals from Villarreal.

Diawara’s future was under the scanner in January as well, but Napoli decided against letting him go in the middle of the season.
 


But Napoli will take a decision on him before considering whether to pay the €30m release clause in Fornals’ contract in the summer.

However, they are aware of interest from Arsenal and could be forced into making a decision soon.
 