Napoli To Take Key Decision Before Rivalling Arsenal For Midfielder

Napoli could consider selling midfielder Amadou Diawara before making a move to rival Arsenal for Pablo Fornals in the summer.



The Villarreal midfielder’s future has been under consideration since January, when both Napoli and Arsenal showed an interest in signing him.











The Spanish outfit managed to hold on to the player, but he is expected to be heavily linked with a move away from the club when the summer transfer windows roll out.



Arsenal remain keen on Fornals, but so are Napoli, and the Serie A giants are considering where he can fit in their squad and what room might need to be made to do the deal.





And according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, the San Paolo outfit could consider letting Amadou Diawara leave in the summer before trying to sign Fornals from Villarreal.



Diawara’s future was under the scanner in January as well, but Napoli decided against letting him go in the middle of the season.





But Napoli will take a decision on him before considering whether to pay the €30m release clause in Fornals’ contract in the summer.



However, they are aware of interest from Arsenal and could be forced into making a decision soon.

