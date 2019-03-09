No Reason Why Alfredo Morelos Isn’t Worth More Than £15m – Rangers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone has insisted that Alfredo Morelos should command a transfer fee north of £15m because his goalscoring ability is similar to that of former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.



Morelos has been in stunning form this season for the Gers, and is also the Scottish Premiership top scorer with 16 goals; the Gers locked him down on a new contract earlier this week, further safeguarding his value.











The Colombian has found the back of the net 28 times in all competitions for Rangers, but still has some detractors who believe he is not worth as much Dembele because he has not performed at the highest level in Europe, and has had disciplinary issues.



Morelos has picked up three red cards in the Premiership already, and has subsequently missed crucial games where Rangers have dropped points.





But Johnstone feels that Morelos will surpass Dembele, whose best goal-return in a Premiership season was 17, and warrants a price tag north of £15m.



“Rangers fans are quite right to look at what Dembele moved to Lyon for in the summer and expect Morelos to command a similar fee”, Johnstone wrote in his column for the Evening Times.





“He will surpass the number of goals that Dembele scored, so if he went for £20m then why shouldn’t Morelos?



“Anyone that can score goals is worth so much to a team. People will look at Alfredo’s disciplinary record, but the positives far outweigh the negatives with him.



“If he is missing a handful of games in a season but still scoring as many goals as he is, then what could he do if he doesn’t pick up the silly suspensions that keep him out?



“I think you have to be thinking in that ballpark when it comes to a fee and I know Rangers certainly won’t just take the first offer that comes in and sell him on the cheap.



“Morelos is a natural goalscorer so there is no reason why he can’t be worth north of £15m and people will always go that bit further to sign a striker that could make all the difference to their season.”



Morelos has attracted interest from several clubs over the course of the last 12 months, based on his performances at Ibrox.