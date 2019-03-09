Sergio Aguero Starts – Manchester City Team vs Watford Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Watford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named his matchday squad that will take on Watford at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League clash this evening.



Sergio Aguero will lead the line for Manchester City today at the Etihad with Riyad Maharez, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling providing attacking support from behind. Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva have been tasked with the job of playing in the heart of their midfield.











Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi will form the centre-back pairing for the home side today. Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Fabian Delph and Aymeric Laporte are some of the options Manchester City have on the bench.



Guardiola will hope to see his side win and go four points clear at the top of the league table ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Burnley tomorrow at Anfield.



Manchester City Team vs Watford



Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Bernardo, Aguero



Substitutes: Muric, Danilo, Laporte, Delph, Sane, Jesus, Foden

