06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/03/2019 - 16:37 GMT

Sergio Aguero Starts – Manchester City Team vs Watford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Watford
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named his matchday squad that will take on Watford at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League clash this evening.

Sergio Aguero will lead the line for Manchester City today at the Etihad with Riyad Maharez, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling providing attacking support from behind. Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva have been tasked with the job of playing in the heart of their midfield.




Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi will form the centre-back pairing for the home side today. Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Fabian Delph and Aymeric Laporte are some of the options Manchester City have on the bench.

Guardiola will hope to see his side win and go four points clear at the top of the league table ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Burnley tomorrow at Anfield.

 


Manchester City Team vs Watford

Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Bernardo, Aguero

Substitutes: Muric, Danilo, Laporte, Delph, Sane, Jesus, Foden
 