06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/03/2019 - 14:00 GMT

Stuart Dallas On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Bristol City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Bristol City vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have named their team and substitutes to go up against Bristol City in a Championship clash at Ashton Gate this afternoon. 

The Whites recorded an impressive 4-0 thumping of West Brom at Elland Road last time out and will start as firm favourites to see off a Bristol City side without a win in their last four games.




Leeds remain without striker Kemar Roofe, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa selects January arrival Kiko Casilla in goal, while in defence he has Luke Ayling at right-back and Ezgjan Alioski at left-back. Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson are centre-backs.

Kalvin Phillips plays in front of the back four, while Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison, Pablo Hernandez and Tyler Roberts are also selected. Patrick Bamford leads the line.

Bielsa can make changes from the bench at Ashton Gate if he needs to, with options including Izzy Brown and Stuart Dallas.

 


Leeds United Team vs Bristol City

Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper (c), Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Hernandez, Roberts, Bamford

Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Douglas, Dallas, Berardi, Brown, Shackleton, Gotts
 