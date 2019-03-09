This Is What Tyler Roberts Does For Us That Others Can’t – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray believes Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts' ability to carry the ball from midfield and run at defenders adds a different dimension to the Whites attack.



A striker by trade, the former West Brom man has been used as a forward-thinking midfielder by Marcelo Bielsa in recent games and he has excelled in his new role.











Roberts was in terrific form against the Baggies last weekend in Leeds’ 4-0 win at Elland Road and created both the goals that Patrick Bamford scored with his touch and running ability.



He was again handed a start in the side's 1-0 win at Bristol City on Saturday, and Gray believes Roberts adds something to the Leeds side that none of the other midfielders can, and that provides a different dimension to the game.





The Leeds legend feels the youngster’s ability to run past midfielders is a huge asset and it helps the Whites to get right at the heart of opposition defences.



He has insisted that Roberts makes life difficult for opposition defenders and makes the work of strikers such as Bamford easier as his running opens up spaces.





The former midfielder said on LUTV: “What he gives us, I don’t think the rest of them can’t as it is not in their make-up.



“He picks up the ball and gets right into people in that midfield area.



“We have seen a perfect example with Patrick Bamford’s second goal [against West Brom].



"He picked up the ball, runs at them, got past the midfield players and what he is doing is exposing the back four.



“That’s what he brings to us, he can run by people in the midfield area and attack defenders.



“Centre-backs don’t like that and it makes it easier for the likes of Patrick Bamford.”



Roberts saw his start to life at Leeds placed on hold as he was struck by an injury after joining in last year's January transfer window.

