X
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/03/2019 - 13:47 GMT

Timothy Weah On Bench – Celtic Team vs Aberdeen Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Aberdeen
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Celtic have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Derek McInnes' Aberdeen side at Celtic Park this afternoon. 

Aberdeen have won seven away games in a row and can break a club record if they manage to record another victory today against Neil Lennon's men.




Celtic saw rivals Rangers slip up with a draw at Hibernian on Friday night and can move ten points clear with a win today.

Bhoys boss Lennon picks Scott Bain in goal, while at the back he selects Dedryck Boyata and Kristoffer Ajer as the centre-back pairing. Scott Brown and Nir Bitton slot into midfield, while James Forrest, Ewan Henderson and Scott Sinclair play. Oliver Burke is up top.

If the new Celtic boss wants to shake thing up then he can look to his bench, where options available include Timothy Weah and Jonny Hayes.

 


Celtic Team vs Aberdeen

Bain, Toljan, Boyata, Ajer, Tierney, Brown, Bitton, Forrest, Henderson, Sinclair, Burke

Substitutes: De Vries, Hendry, Hayes, Edouard, Lustig, Weah, Johnston
 