We Outworked West Ham – Cardiff Star Revels In Victory

Follow @insidefutbol





Harry Arter believes his Cardiff City side outworked West Ham United at the Cardiff City Stadium, after the Bluebirds claimed all three points in an impressive 2-0 win in the Premier League.



It took just four minutes for Cardiff to pull ahead on home turf, with Junior Hoilett getting on the end of a cross from Josh Murphy.











Cardiff went close to a second ten minutes later, but Oumar Niasse could not finish, despite beating Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to the ball.



West Ham were controlling possession, but struggling to find an equaliser, while Niasse again went close just after the half hour mark.





And the visitors were made to pay when Cardiff went 2-0 up in the 52nd minute, with Murphy again the provider as his header found Victor Camarasa, who helped it in from close range.



West Ham's performance proceeded to slump, though Declan Rice did hit the post with a long range effort.





The introductions of Samir Nasri and Michail Antonio, following on from Marko Arnautovic at half time, made no difference and West Ham went down to a 2-0 loss.



For Cardiff, a precious three Premier League points have been gained and Arter thinks the Bluebirds outworked the visitors.



"We outworked them and we had a lot of quality on the ball. We raised our level of performance today", the midfielder was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"We put things right on the pitch after a hard week in training.



"Rightly so we won and to a man we stood up today. That level of work rate and quality got us the three points."



Arter is now keen for Cardiff to replicate the display in the coming weeks as they seek to stay up.



"From now until the end we need to look at today's performance as a bench mark. No matter what happens we have to give our all.



"Everything we've done this season has been fighting until the end until the last three games.



"It's always been a united dressing room. There's been no rift in this squad."

