06 October 2018

10/03/2019 - 11:01 GMT

Adam Lallana Plays – Liverpool Team vs Burnley Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Burnley
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have revealed the starting eleven and substitutes they are sending onto the Anfield pitch to play host to Sean Dyche's Burnley side in a must-win Premier League game this afternoon.

The Reds saw Manchester City move four points clear at the top of the table on Saturday and cannot afford to miss the chance to close the gap on the Citizens.




Strugglers Burnley are just two points above the relegation zone and will start as underdogs to take something from Anfield today.

Boss Jurgen Klopp has Alisson in goal, while in defence he picks a centre-back pairing of Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk. Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana slot into midfield, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in attack.

The German boss has options on the bench to change things, including Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri.

 


Liverpool Team vs Burnley

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Mignolet, Lovren, Henderson, Keita, Shaqiri, Origi, Sturridge
 