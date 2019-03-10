XRegister
10/03/2019 - 15:38 GMT

Anthony Martial On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Manchester United have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with top four rivals Arsenal in a Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

The Red Devils pulled off a stunning aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek and are looking to keep their top four push on track in London.




Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows his side could go level on points with third placed Tottenham Hotspur if they can beat Arsenal this afternoon.

The Manchester United boss goes with David de Gea in goal, while at the back he picks Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling as the centre-back pairing. Fred and Nemanja Matic slot into midfield, while Diogo Dalot plays. Paul Pogba is selected, while Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford are goal threats.

If Solksjaer wants to shake things up then he has a bench full of options, including Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial.

 


Manchester United Team vs Arsenal

De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, Matic, Fred, Pogba, Dalot, Lukaku, Rashford

Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Rojo, Greenwood, McTominay, Pereira, Martial
 