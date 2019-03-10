Callum Hudson-Odoi On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Wolves Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:05 (UK time)



Chelsea have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Nuno's Wolves at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League game this afternoon.



The Blues are looking to make sure they take full advantage of fifth placed Arsenal playing fourth placed Manchester United later today by picking up all three points.











However, Chelsea lost the earlier meeting with Wolves this season and Nuno's side would pull to ten points behind the Blues with another victory.



Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri picks Kepa in goal, while at centre-back he selects Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz. In midfield, Jorginho will be relied upon to dictate play, while N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic play. Pedro and Eden Hazard support Gonzalo Higuain.



If Sarri needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options include Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian.



Chelsea Team vs Wolves



Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Emerson, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Higuain, Hazard



Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Giroud

