XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/03/2019 - 13:06 GMT

Callum Hudson-Odoi On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Wolves Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:05 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Nuno's Wolves at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League game this afternoon.

The Blues are looking to make sure they take full advantage of fifth placed Arsenal playing fourth placed Manchester United later today by picking up all three points.




However, Chelsea lost the earlier meeting with Wolves this season and Nuno's side would pull to ten points behind the Blues with another victory.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri picks Kepa in goal, while at centre-back he selects Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz. In midfield, Jorginho will be relied upon to dictate play, while N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic play. Pedro and Eden Hazard support Gonzalo Higuain.

If Sarri needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options include Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian.

 


Chelsea Team vs Wolves

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Emerson, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Higuain, Hazard

Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Giroud
 