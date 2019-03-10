Could Be One of Our Greatest Seasons And We May Not Win Title – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan admits the Reds may have one of their best seasons in recent years, but still fall short in the race for the Premier League title.



Jurgen Klopp's men ran out 4-2 winners over Burnley at Anfield on Sunday to move to within just one point of league leaders Manchester City, with eight games left to play.











Liverpool have collected 73 points so far in the league, just two fewer points than they collected in the whole of last season.



They are still hunting the title and Whelan admits there is a question mark over whether Liverpool can handle the pressure at a crunch stage of the campaign.





However, if the Reds do fall short, Whelan thinks the standard of the club's season should still be reason enough for high praise.



He said on LFC TV after the match: "We know they can win games, they are very, very capable of going on a run and winning the last eight games.





"Can they do it [and handle the pressure]? We know they are capable of it and it may not even be enough.



"It may be one of the greatest ever seasons of Liverpool and they may not get over the line."



Whelan thinks that, regardless of the outcome of the season, Klopp has Liverpool years ahead of where he thought they would be.



"But I think Liverpool are closer to Manchester City than they have been in years.



"I thought Liverpool were four or five years behind Manchester City.



"I think Jurgen Klopp has Liverpool three, four years ahead of schedule."



Despite taking charge of Liverpool in 2015, Klopp has not yet managed to lead the Reds to a trophy, with the Anfield outfit having won only the EFL Cup during the current decade.

