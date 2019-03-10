XRegister
10/03/2019 - 15:36 GMT

Denis Suarez On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Arsenal have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Manchester United in a key Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Gunners boss Unai Emery knows a win over the Red Devils would put his side into fourth in the league table, at the expense of the visitors.




The Spaniard must make do without midfielder Lucas Torreira, who serves the first game of a three-match ban.

Emery picks Bernd Leno between the sticks, while in defence he places his trust in a back three of Sokratis, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal. Granit Xhaka slots into midfield with Aaron Ramsey, while Mesut Ozil plays. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette will be the goal threats.

If the Arsenal boss needs to try to change the course of the game he can look to the bench, where options available include Denis Suarez and Alex Iwobi.

 


Arsenal Team vs Manchester United

Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Ramsey, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Substitutes: Cech, Mustafi, Elneny, Guendouzi, Suarez, Iwobi, Nketiah
 