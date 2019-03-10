Get It Done Now – Neil Lennon Keen For Celtic To Make Transfer Progress

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic interim manager Neil Lennon has revealed he has had talks with the club’s chief executive Peter Lawwell and head of recruitment Lee Congerton on the areas they need to strengthen in the summer, and would be keen for signings to be agreed now.



The Hoops strengthened their squad in the January transfer window, but a lot of their transfer dealings came in the form of loan signings.











The likes of Filip Benkovic, Oliver Burke, Jeremy Toljan, and Timothy Weah are expected to return to their parent clubs in the summer, while key centre-back Dedryck Boyata’s contract expires at the end of the season.



It is unclear if Lennon is in the running to get the job permanently in the summer, but the interim boss has been involved in talks to lay the plans for Celtic’s summer transfer business, which he feels is important.





“I had a meeting with Peter and Lee Congerton on Wednesday so there are plans in place already”, Lennon was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“There are positions identified and some players identified and there is a plan going forward so it is business as usual as far as I am concerned and until I am told otherwise."





Lennon knows that international commitments in the summer could make doing some deals a lengthy process and as such would not be opposed to Celtic negotiating signings now.



“Some of the players are away playing in tournaments and the under-20 World Cup and things like that.



“It is important to do as much business as quickly as possible and if we can get it done now then even better."



Lennon’s first home game in charge ended in a 0-0 draw against Aberdeen on Saturday, but the Hoops maintained their eight-point lead over Rangers as Steven Gerrard’s side could only manage a draw themselves.