XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/03/2019 - 12:32 GMT

Get It Done Now – Neil Lennon Keen For Celtic To Make Transfer Progress

 




Celtic interim manager Neil Lennon has revealed he has had talks with the club’s chief executive Peter Lawwell and head of recruitment Lee Congerton on the areas they need to strengthen in the summer, and would be keen for signings to be agreed now.

The Hoops strengthened their squad in the January transfer window, but a lot of their transfer dealings came in the form of loan signings.




The likes of Filip Benkovic, Oliver Burke, Jeremy Toljan, and Timothy Weah are expected to return to their parent clubs in the summer, while key centre-back Dedryck Boyata’s contract expires at the end of the season.

It is unclear if Lennon is in the running to get the job permanently in the summer, but the interim boss has been involved in talks to lay the plans for Celtic’s summer transfer business, which he feels is important.
 


“I had a meeting with Peter and Lee Congerton on Wednesday so there are plans in place already”, Lennon was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

“There are positions identified and some players identified and there is a plan going forward so it is business as usual as far as I am concerned and until I am told otherwise."
 


Lennon knows that international commitments in the summer could make doing some deals a lengthy process and as such would not be opposed to Celtic negotiating signings now.

“Some of the players are away playing in tournaments and the under-20 World Cup and things like that.

“It is important to do as much business as quickly as possible and if we can get it done now then even better."

Lennon’s first home game in charge ended in a 0-0 draw against Aberdeen on Saturday, but the Hoops maintained their eight-point lead over Rangers as Steven Gerrard’s side could only manage a draw themselves.

 