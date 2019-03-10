He Needed To Be Consoled – Former Leeds Star On White Utterly Bossing Bristol City Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan admits he enjoyed watching Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson dominate Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou at Ashton Gate, with the 26-year-old having to be consoled by his team-mates as a result.



Jansson squared up to tackle the threat posed by Senegal international Diedhiou in the crunch Championship fixture on Saturday.











The Swede had a physical battle against the powerful striker and came off the better, with Leeds keeping a clean sheet on the way to a 1-0 win.



Whelan admits he enjoyed seeing Jansson dominate the Bristol City hitman, with Diedhiou thinking he could get the better of the Swede for power, but learning he could not.





"That was great, the battle they had for 90 minutes", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the match.



"[He was] dominating him, bullying him, hitting him with his elbow, muscling him out.





"He thought he could out-strength him? No you can't!



"So what box can you tick that's going to get you the edge on Pontus Jansson? Absolutely none", the former Leeds striker added.



Whelan also noted that Diedhiou needed to be consoled by his team-mates, such was the extent to which he was dominated by Jansson.



"He was absolutely bossed for the 90 minutes.



"He [Diedhiou] was getting consoled by his team-mates. That's the fragility of players we're working with these days.



"He's six foot three – get a grip!"



Leeds will be hoping Jansson can put in an equally dominant display on Tuesday night when they head to take on Reading, a game they will aim to take another three points from to set them up for a big clash against Sheffield United at the weekend.

