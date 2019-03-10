In Lots of Countries Burnley Goal Wouldn’t Have Stood – Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is pleased with his side’s 4-2 win against Burnley, but has insisted the opening goal from the away side should not have stood because of a foul of Alisson.



The Reds did not have it all their own way at Anfield as they were a goal down inside ten minutes after Alisson failed to deal with Ashley Westwood’s corner delivery, which made its way into the goal.











The replays, however, suggested that as many as three Burnley players were around Alisson, and James Tarkowski stopped the custodian from jumping and collecting the ball.



The goal forced Liverpool to improve their intensity, as Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane scored before half time to calm title race nerves.





Firmino scored the third after a mistake from Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton, and although Johann Gudmundsson pulled one back in injury time, Mane struck his second of the afternoon to seal the points for the Reds.



“I couldn’t see it back but I think the first goal in a lot of countries would have been disallowed”, Klopp was quoted as saying of Burnley's first goal by the Guardian.





The German, however, praised his team's ability as they came from behind to take the lead.



“That never helps but it was early so that’s good.



"We kept as calm as possible, we forced the goals with two brilliant moments of football and defended with passion.



“When it was 3-1, we did not finish it off and it was not cool. But then we score a fourth and it’s all good. But we only needed three points, so it’s good.



“Of course goal difference as well, but we always try to score as many goals as possible”, Klopp added.



With the win, Liverpool are now back to within a point of Manchester City, who are not again in league action until the end of the month.

