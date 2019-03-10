It’s Now Two From Three – Former Leeds Star On Whites’ Promotion Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan believes it is now two from the three of Leeds United, Norwich City and Sheffield United for automatic promotion to the Premier League.



All three sides are pushing hard in the hunt for a top two spot and won over the course of the weekend, as they seek to keep the pressure up on each other.











Norwich scored a 1-0 win over Swansea City on Friday night, while Sheffield United saw off Rotherham United 2-0.



Leeds meanwhile visited Bristol City and came away with a 1-0 win, something which keeps them two points ahead of third placed Sheffield United and two points behind leaders Norwich.





With West Brom seven points behind Sheffield United and Middlesbrough ten points behind the Blades, Whelan has now written off any team outside the trio fighting for a top two spot.



"Yes, I felt that [it was two from three] after we beat West Brom. [Beating Bristol City] is just another added bonus to keep the pressure on Norwich and Sheffield United", the former forward said on BBC Radio Leeds at Ashton Gate.





"When you look at mentalities, fitness, look at managers as well, [Daniel] Farke, [Chris] Wilder, he gets them playing, they will be a tough team to stop, but it is between the three, yes."



Sheffield United next entertain Brentford on Tuesday night, while Leeds lock horns with Reading in an away clash.



Norwich host Hull City on Wednesday evening.

