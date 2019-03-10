Kiko Casilla Has Every Attribute You Want Goalkeeper To Have – Former Leeds Star’s High Praise

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan believes that Leeds United winter window signing Kiko Casilla has just about every attribute a manager would want in a goalkeeper.



Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa swooped to capture Casilla from Real Madrid in the January transfer window and the Spaniard has established himself as the Yorkshire giants' number 1.











He has put in steady performances between the sticks and clocked up his second clean sheet in a row on Saturday in Leeds' 1-0 win away at Bristol City.



Whelan is hugely impressed by what he has seen from Casilla and feels he is the complete package between the sticks.





"I think he will be realising [now] what club he's come to as well and what players he has in front of him", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at Ashton Gate.



"Clean sheets also come down to the outfield players doing their job as well and protecting the goalkeeper, just as the goalkeeper needs to do his job when it comes to set pieces and dominating that 18-yard box.





"So I think everyone is benefiting from a real experienced goalkeeper, someone that's got no fear.



"He seems to have pretty much every attribute that you would like from a goalkeeper – and he's pretty too!"



Casilla, 32, has been capped by Spain at senior level.



The goalkeeper came through the youth rank at Real Madrid, but made his mark in senior football with Espanyol, a club he has admitted he would love to end his career at.

