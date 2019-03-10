Link-up Play, Movement, Great – Sunderland U23 Boss Hails 19-Year-Old’s Outing Against Man Utd

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland Under-23 boss Elliott Dickman has praised Benji Kimpioka for his display against Manchester United's Under-23 side on Friday.



Kimpioka scored in the 36th minute of the game to give his side the lead, but the young Black Cats could not hold on to pick up their third win of the Premier League 2 season.











Sunderland remained at the bottom of the Premier League 2 table with just two wins and three draws in 18 games, but Dickman had some special praise for 19-year-old Kimpioka.



The Black Cats coach feels the Swedish Under-19 winger combined well with the rest of his team-mates, and showed his tenacity on the pitch as well, something which was combined with superb movement in attack.





“I thought Benji was smashing just like everyone else,” Dickman told Sunderland’s official website.



“He did his role on the team, worked hard and I was pleased with some of the things he did.





“His link up play and his forward movement were great.



“You said he had the bit between the teeth which he did and that was good.



“He is a handful to play against, but like I say there was a number of other lads who were just as good.”



Kimpioka has made 15 appearances for the Sunderland Under-23 side, and has scored twice in the process.



The Swede will hope to continue his impressive form and catch Jack Ross' eye.