XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/03/2019 - 19:37 GMT

Link-up Play, Movement, Great – Sunderland U23 Boss Hails 19-Year-Old’s Outing Against Man Utd

 




Sunderland Under-23 boss Elliott Dickman has praised Benji Kimpioka for his display against Manchester United's Under-23 side on Friday.

Kimpioka scored in the 36th minute of the game to give his side the lead, but the young Black Cats could not hold on to pick up their third win of the Premier League 2 season.




Sunderland remained at the bottom of the Premier League 2 table with just two wins and three draws in 18 games, but Dickman had some special praise for 19-year-old Kimpioka.

The Black Cats coach feels the Swedish Under-19 winger combined well with the rest of his team-mates, and showed his tenacity on the pitch as well, something which was combined with superb movement in attack.
 


“I thought Benji was smashing just like everyone else,” Dickman told Sunderland’s official website.

“He did his role on the team, worked hard and I was pleased with some of the things he did.
 


“His link up play and his forward movement were great.

“You said he had the bit between the teeth which he did and that was good.

“He is a handful to play against, but like I say there was a number of other lads who were just as good.”

Kimpioka has made 15 appearances for the Sunderland Under-23 side, and has scored twice in the process.

The Swede will hope to continue his impressive form and catch Jack Ross' eye.

 