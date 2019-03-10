Rangers Will Have Eye On Potential Alfredo Morelos Replacements – Gers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone is sure that if Alfredo Morelos does leave Ibrox then boss Steven Gerrard will have the funds needed to source a replacement, while he also believes the Glasgow side will have their eye on potential options.



Morelos recently signed a new contract with Rangers, but the jury is still out on how much longer he will stay at Ibrox for, with debate having raged over how much he is worth.











Johnstone thinks Rangers will already have one eye on who they might sign if Morelos does go and he is sure the money received would let Gerrard source a replacement.



“Of course you don’t want keep losing your best players but the funds from Morelos moving on will allow Steven to strengthen the squad once again and that search will be well under way”, Johnstone wrote in his column for the Evening Times.





“If you lose a player like Morelos, you need to replace him.



"That won’t be easy, but that is the challenge and someone – whether it a free, a loan or a fee – will come in.



“If the feeling from Alfredo and his representatives is that he wants to move on, that is fine.





“Rangers then have to be prepared for that in terms of a replacement and then ensure they get the right money for him.”



Morelos is Rangers’ top scorer this season with 28 goals, and is on course to finish top of the charts in the Scottish Premiership too.



The Light Blues paid just £1m to land Morelos from Finnish giants HJK Helsinki and could realise a big profit from his sale.