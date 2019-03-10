XRegister
10/03/2019 - 19:20 GMT

This Can Build Stronger Mentality – Unai Emery On Arsenal Win Over Man Utd

 




Arsenal boss Unai Emery thinks that his side's 2-0 win over top four rivals Manchester United will help the Gunners forge a stronger mentality.

The Gunners needed a strong performance against direct competitors for a spot in next season's Champions League and got it at the Emirates.




Granit Xhaka put Arsenal 1-0 up with 12 minutes on the clock when he hit an effort from outside the penalty area which swerved and beat David de Gea.

Manchester United looked to respond, with Romelu Lukaku hitting the bar and Fred hitting the post. Arsenal also had goalkeeper Bernd Leno to thank for two key saves, which kept out efforts from Lukaku.
 


Arsenal then made sure of the points after a Fred foul on Alexandre Lacazette in the penalty area allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to step up and fire the hosts 2-0 ahead.

The Gunners have now jumped above Manchester United and into fourth, boasting a two-pont advantage over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.
 


Manchester United headed into the game on a high after putting Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League and Emery saluted his men for getting the result.

He said on Sky Sports: "I'm very proud of our supporters, they pushed us a lot and this is a big result and they created a big atmosphere for our players.

"They were in a good moment after one result against PSG, but we had a big performance and we are in a good moment in the Premier League.

"To take three points and get a good position for our target is very good, and I'm happy for the players."

Emery also believes the win will do much for his side's mentality, making it stronger.

"Being competitive like today for 90 minutes can give us a stronger mentality.

"We are going to think of the next Premier League match, against Newcastle here, but that is in three weeks and now our focus is the Europa League on Thursday", the Spaniard added.

Arsenal will next try to turn around a 3-1 first leg deficit against Rennes in the Europa League.
 

 