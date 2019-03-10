This Would Not Have Made Difference In Southampton Game – Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino insists that his touchline ban did not affect his side’s result against Southampton on Saturday.



The Lilywhites put in a good first half display and took a 1-0 lead into half time courtesy of a Harry Kane goal, but Southampton bounced back late in the second half to win 2-1.











The Saints scored twice in the last 15 minutes to turn the game on its head, and hand Tottenham their third defeat in four Premier League games.



Pochettino was hit with a two-game touchline ban following his altercation with Mike Dean in the team’s defeat against Burnley last month, and watched his side lose at St Mary's from the director’s box.





But the Argentine explained his presence on the pitch might not have necessarily made a difference.



“No, no. I think it's not an excuse. It's not a thing”, Pochettino told a press conference when he was asked if his absence made the difference.





“Of course you are the coach, you are the manager and your place is there in the dugout, close to your staff and players.



“When I was a player I always wanted my manager next to me or on the touchline, but I cannot say now that because I wasn't there it wouldn't have resulted in that second half because I wasn't there in the first half and the team showed great quality and was fantastic, the performance.



“Difficult to explain, difficult to describe and difficult to explain that feeling.”



Tottenham's last win in the Premier League came nearly a month ago when they beat Leicester City at home.