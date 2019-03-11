Adam Lallana Fitness Is Boost For England, Former Top Flight Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Garth Crooks believes in addition to being an asset for Liverpool, Adam Lallana can be an asset for England if he can steer clear of injuries.



Lallana started just his fourth game for Liverpool this season against Burnley on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp gave the duo of Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson a breather before the important game against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.











The former Southampton man featured in a three-man midfield, and put in a tenacious display for Liverpool as they emerged 4-2 winners against the Clarets.



Lallana finished the game with five tackles, more than anyone else on the pitch, and earned special praise from the manager after the game.





Crooks explained that after 18 months of injury problems, the performance against Burnley will give Lallana some much-needed confidence and if he can stay fit, he would be a good option for Klopp and the England national team.



“This lad has been through 18 months of hell”, Crooks wrote in his column for BBC.





“To be out of action for such a long period of time only to return to the starting line-up for a rare start and play so well against Burnley must have been heaven.



“If Lallana can stay fit then Liverpool have a tremendous asset and so do England.”



Lallana has made 12 appearances in the Premier League so far this season and will hope to get more playing time in the coming weeks.