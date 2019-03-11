Can’t Influence Luton, But Can Do Damage To Sunderland – Barnsley Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel has insisted the Reds have no chance of influencing what leaders Luton Town can do, but admits they can damage Sunderland’s hopes on Tuesday in the race for automatic promotion.



The Tykes continue to remain in the hunt for automatic promotion from League One at the end of the season after their impressive 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley at Oakwell on Saturday.











Barnsley are currently four points clear of Sunderland, who have a game in hand, ahead of the meeting between the sides on Tuesday night.



And Stendel has admitted they can still damage the Black Cats’ push for automatic promotion in the three-horse race involving Luton Town, Barnsley and Sunderland at the top.





The Barnsley boss insisted they cannot influence the outcome of Luton Town’s games, but stressed that his team are more than capable of damaging Sunderland’s hopes of clinching automatic promotion.



“The first goal is to get automatic promotion”, Stendel was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Post.





“We have no chance to influence what Luton do, but it is exciting.



“We will now enjoy it on Tuesday.



"It is a big game and we are looking forward to it.



"I think we can win this game and we will be very happy if we do.”



Barnsley, who are currently on a 16-match unbeaten run in the league, were handed a 4-2 defeat by Sunderland during the reverse fixture between the sides at the Stadium of Light in December.

