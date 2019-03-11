Do This Against Reading And We’ll Be OK – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo has warned that Reading will have their tails up for the Championship clash on Tuesday and feels there is something the Whites must do to cope with the Royals.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men maintained their push for automatic promotion with a slender 1-0 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday in the Championship.











The result helped Leeds retain second place in the league table with just 10 games remaining before the curtains come down on what has been a pulsating season.



However, the Whites will know there is plenty of twists and turns that can happen, and that the season is far from over as they prepare for another test away from home against Reading on Tuesday night.





And ahead of their meeting with the Royals, Dorigo has warned Leeds that the hosts will have their tails up, after an impressive win over Wigan Athletic, when the two sides meet on Tuesday.



“They are [going to have their tails up]”, Dorigo told LUTV.





“They’re fighting for their lives, obviously had a change of manager as well which is going to turn around their fortunes, a great set-up and that win [against Wigan in the] last minute, that just feels like so much of a release.



“And now their goal difference is quite strong as well for all the teams down there so it’s not going to be easy.”



The former White also explained that Leeds must make sure they start positively and get on top of Reading to claim the upper hand in the game on Tuesday and insisted the hosts could otherwise grow in confidence.



“With teams like that, I do remember playing against teams that were struggling down there, if you start early and get on top of them nicely, you can see them deflate, if you allow them that confidence, they suddenly give you a really hard time”, he added.



“So again I think it’s all down to us and how we approach the game, if we start quickly and dominate, I think we’ll be okay, but let’s not underestimate them.”



Reading are currently 19th in the Championship with 36 points from 36 games so far this season.

