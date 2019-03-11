Don’t Trust Arsenal and Chelsea – Former Top Flight Star Sees Pair Missing Out On Top Four

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has revealed that he does not trust Arsenal and Chelsea enough to think they will achieve a top four finish at the end of the season.



The race for a top four finish in the Premier League has taken a dramatic turn after the weekend’s results and promises to go down to the wire this term.











Arsenal climbed to fourth in the table after their win over Manchester United, while both Spurs and Chelsea dropped points, with defeat against Southampton and a draw against Wolves, respectively.



And as the domestic season enters its climax, Nicol revealed that he does not trust Arsenal and Chelsea to think they can achieve a top four finish this season.





The Reds legend backed Tottenham and Manchester United to finish ahead of the other two in the battle for top four by saying Arsenal and Chelsea have been largely inconsistent.



“I would still go with Spurs in third spot, I thought there was no chance up until the loss to Southampton [for Spurs to finish outside the top four], but I just think they’ve got enough to see themselves over the line”, Nicol said on the ESPN FC show.





“After that, I’m still going to stick with Manchester United.



"I don’t trust Arsenal, it’s great you’re playing well and you win games, but I really don’t think they’re particularly great at the back.



“I just don’t trust them, not sure what we’re going to get.



"Chelsea, again, you don’t know what you’re going to get [from them].



“Manchester United, you know what exactly what you’re going to get.



"You’re going to get a good shape and you’re going to get fast-paced attacks on the break with particularly [Marcus] Rashford, who since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s come, has been absolutely sensational.”



Chelsea, who have a game in hand over all the teams above them, can make things even tighter in the race for top four, if they can win that game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

