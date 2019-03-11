XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

11/03/2019 - 21:19 GMT

Even If Sunderland Win We’re Still Ahead – Barnsley Star Eases Pressure

 




Barnsley hitman Cauley Woodrow has eased the pressure on his side heading into Tuesday night's League One meeting with Sunderland, noting even defeat will not put the Black Cats ahead of the Tykes.

The clash at Oakwell could prove to be huge for both teams' aspirations of automatic promotion from League One this season.




Daniel Stendel's side sit four points ahead of Sunderland, in second, in the League One standings, though they have played a game more than the Black Cats.

Highlighting that fact, Woodrow has eased the pressure on the Tykes, insisting the game will not decide anything and even defeat for Barnsley would not lead to Sunderland overtaking them.
 


Sunderland beat Barnsley earlier this season, but Woodrow has struck a positive note.

“We’re obviously in a better and stronger position, and if they do beat us, they’re still not ahead of us”, Woodrow said at a press conference.
 


“So we’re in a strong position, but both teams want to win and will do everything to get three points.

“It’s a big night and we want the fans to get behind us because they’re going to be a big factor tomorrow night.

"It’s a big game and we’re all excited to play in it.”

Barnsley have not lost at home in League One this season, conceding just ten goals in 18 games.
 