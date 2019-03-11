He’s Top Footballer, Good Footballer – Rangers Midfielder Hails Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has lauded winter-recruit Glen Kamara, dubbing him a top footballer and admits he is relishing the competition for places at Ibrox this term.



Kamara, who joined the Gers from Dundee on deadline day in January, has settled in quickly to life in the spotlight at Ibrox.











The Finn has started all of Rangers’ last four games in the ScottishPremiership and grabbed his first goal for the club against his former side Dundee last month.



And in the wake of his impressive performances that have helped Rangers, Kamara has come in for encouraging words from his team-mate Jack.





The Gers star hailed Kamara as a top footballer and also admitted he is now relishing the competition for places that the new signing has brought to the club since his arrival.



“It’s been very good. Glen’s a good footballer, a top footballer, and that’s obviously why the manager has brought him to the club”, Jack said in a press conference.





“We’ve got a great selection of midfielders at the minute so we all enjoying playing with each other and it's tough competition for a place in the team.



“That’s the way you want it to be at a big club.”



Rangers will next face Aberdeen in the quarter-final replay of the Scottish Cup at Ibrox on Tuesday night.

