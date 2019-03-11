XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/03/2019 - 17:24 GMT

He’s Top Footballer, Good Footballer – Rangers Midfielder Hails Team-mate

 




Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has lauded winter-recruit Glen Kamara, dubbing him a top footballer and admits he is relishing the competition for places at Ibrox this term.

Kamara, who joined the Gers from Dundee on deadline day in January, has settled in quickly to life in the spotlight at Ibrox.




The Finn has started all of Rangers’ last four games in the ScottishPremiership and grabbed his first goal for the club against his former side Dundee last month.

And in the wake of his impressive performances that have helped Rangers, Kamara has come in for encouraging words from his team-mate Jack.
 


The Gers star hailed Kamara as a top footballer and also admitted he is now relishing the competition for places that the new signing has brought to the club since his arrival.

“It’s been very good. Glen’s a good footballer, a top footballer, and that’s obviously why the manager has brought him to the club”, Jack said in a press conference.  
 


“We’ve got a great selection of midfielders at the minute so we all enjoying playing with each other and it's tough competition for a place in the team.

“That’s the way you want it to be at a big club.”

Rangers will next face Aberdeen in the quarter-final replay of the Scottish Cup at Ibrox on Tuesday night.
 